Autistic magician uses platform to teach children magic through interactive experience

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky magician is helping to make a difference for children and teenagers with disabilities by teaching them magic through an interactive experience.

Cody Clark is an autistic man using his platform to help enhance the children’s and teenagers’ gifts by showing them how to celebrate their differences through the “Cody Clark Magic Camp.”

The camp was held Sunday at Wyoming Fine Arts Center, and it is designed to entertain neurodivergent and neurotypical children and teenagers.

“I think that was the feeling that got me into magic—the feeling that I could do something right,” Clark said.

Camp organizers use theater, magic, and storytelling to demonstrate and share how autism can make a profound and positive difference in a person’s life.

Even though Clark is a magician, he teaches his audience that true magic comes from within themselves.

“When you have a different way of thinking about the autism spectrum—it becomes a magical, colorful, and quite diverse spectrum full of some of the best people you will ever meet,” Clark said.

