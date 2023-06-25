Findlay Market hosts Pride event Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Findlay Market attendees celebrated Pride Sunday with colorful treats, drinks, arts, and crafts.

Festivities included

Tie-Dye Station

Free Pride Swag

DJ Queen Celine at Jane’s

“Down here is a very, very community-based organization and just great space to be, so having these events that really draw different types of people down here and give them exposure to the market, it’s just a great way for us to just keep building our customer base and also just be inclusive for everybody to come down here,” Program and Event Associate with Findlay Market Paige Cosgrove said.

“It’s just so welcoming, and it makes me feel proud that my city does that,” a Sustainability intern with Findlay Market Emma Hanners said.

On Thursday, Findlay Market will be hosting an Eras (Findlay’s Version) Taylor Swift Pre-Party from 4-8 p.m. in preparation for her two-night concerts in the Queen City Friday and Saturday. Guests will be able to create bracelets, enjoy special food and drinks, and shake it off to Swift’s biggest hits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.