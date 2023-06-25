Contests
Findlay Market hosts Pride event Sunday

Findlay Market celebrate Pride.
Findlay Market celebrate Pride.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Findlay Market attendees celebrated Pride Sunday with colorful treats, drinks, arts, and crafts.

Festivities included

  • Tie-Dye Station
  • Free Pride Swag
  • DJ Queen Celine at Jane’s

“Down here is a very, very community-based organization and just great space to be, so having these events that really draw different types of people down here and give them exposure to the market, it’s just a great way for us to just keep building our customer base and also just be inclusive for everybody to come down here,” Program and Event Associate with Findlay Market Paige Cosgrove said.

“It’s just so welcoming, and it makes me feel proud that my city does that,” a Sustainability intern with Findlay Market Emma Hanners said.

On Thursday, Findlay Market will be hosting an Eras (Findlay’s Version) Taylor Swift Pre-Party from 4-8 p.m. in preparation for her two-night concerts in the Queen City Friday and Saturday. Guests will be able to create bracelets, enjoy special food and drinks, and shake it off to Swift’s biggest hits.

