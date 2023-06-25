Contests
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Severe storms likely and tornado watch

Damaging winds, heavy downpours, and lightning possible after 4 p.m.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been called for late Sunday afternoon and evening by the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

There is also a tornado watch in our viewing area.

A tornado watch is in effect in these areas until 11 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect in these areas until 11 p.m.(WXIX)

Humid air and an approaching cold front will combine to bring severe thunderstorms to the FOX19 viewing area this evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are likely and a few strong tornadoes could develop over the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms and in addition a 10% or greater risk of a strong, longer-track tornado.

By midnight the storms will be east and the overnight will be free of severe thunderstorms.

An enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) has been issued for the Tri-State by the Storm Prediction Center.

The second wave of storms is expected to start after 4 p.m. and could have a chance of bringing in numerous severe storms, damaging winds, and a strong tornado.

There is also a possibility of power outages in some areas.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a weak area of showers and storms, though this will add additional moisture to the atmosphere and make storms even stronger in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

