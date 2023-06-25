First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Severe storms likely and tornado watch

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been called for late Sunday afternoon and evening by the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

There is also a tornado watch in our viewing area.

A tornado watch is in effect in these areas until 11 p.m. (WXIX)

Humid air and an approaching cold front will combine to bring severe thunderstorms to the FOX19 viewing area this evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are likely and a few strong tornadoes could develop over the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms and in addition a 10% or greater risk of a strong, longer-track tornado.

By midnight the storms will be east and the overnight will be free of severe thunderstorms.

An enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) has been issued for the Tri-State by the Storm Prediction Center.

The second wave of storms is expected to start after 4 p.m. and could have a chance of bringing in numerous severe storms, damaging winds, and a strong tornado.

Almost no change in the new outlook from @NWSSPC - the @FOX19 viewing under an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms with a good chance of a STRONG #TORNADO and large hail in addition to damaging thunderstorm winds pic.twitter.com/szuoQbd9nQ — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) June 25, 2023

Severe weather is expected tonight, starting around 6-8PM in Hamilton County. Damaging wind, hail, & tornadoes are all possible, especially along & west of I-75.



Have multiple ways to get alerts (outdoor warning sirens aren't designed to be heard indoors). #CincyWX #AlertHC pic.twitter.com/jl99BPSyzz — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) June 25, 2023

The first round of thunderstorms has fizzled out -- A second wave (4PM - 11PM) could bring with it numerous severe storms with damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jio6OLxtA7 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) June 25, 2023

There is also a possibility of power outages in some areas.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a weak area of showers and storms, though this will add additional moisture to the atmosphere and make storms even stronger in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

