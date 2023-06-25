Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Police lights generic
Cincinnati man dead in wrong-way head-on I-275 crash
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as the Tri-State is under an enhanced risk for severe...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible
Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Lt....
Shots fired at police cruiser in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as the Tri-State is under an enhanced risk for severe...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
Sunday 7am
Tri-State under enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says