Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
(Source: Medina Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters in Medina brought a helping hand to some fluffy friends stuck in a storm drain Sunday.

According to the Medina Fire Department’s (MFD) Facebook page, firefighters were called out to North Jefferson Street for a report of baby ducks trapped in a storm drain.

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
(Source: Medina Fire Department)

The crew was able to rescue all six of the babies and return them safely to their mom.

“We are proud to aid all of the members of our community, animals included,” MFD said.

Medina firefighters save baby ducks from storm drain
(Source: Medina Fire Department)

