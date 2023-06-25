Rain Sticks Around The Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is still in the forecast for the coming days even though the Tri-State may not have seen as much severe weather as predicted tonight. Spotty showers will still persist through the night, but most of the area will not be affected and the showers will clear up before the morning.

Monday starts off partly cloudy but chances for showers increase as we move through the afternoon. Monday is also expected to be cooler than today with a high just shy of the 80s. Shower chances continue as we move through tomorrow night and Tuesday morning. Tuesday continues the cooling trend with highs moving in to the mid 70s and lows into the high 50s under cloudy skies. Rain clears out by the afternoon and clouds decrease moving into the night.

The middle of the week brings back some warmer temperatures and clearer skies. Wednesday brings back the warming trend and Thursday returns back to the low 80s, lows also climbing back into the 60s, all under partly cloudy skies. Friday sees a fairly clear day, with gathering clouds in the afternoon and a chance for some sprinkles during the Taylor Swift concert.

Saturday and Sunday see chances for some isolated thunderstorms, mostly Saturday night going into Sunday morning. Temperatures start to dip off but still stay above the 80 degree mark as we move through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.