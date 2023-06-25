Contests
Reds’ 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest

Graham Ashcraft shouts into his glove during a recent rough start.
Graham Ashcraft shouts into his glove during a recent rough start.(Sam Greene//Cincinnati Enquirer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as the Atlanta Braves prevailed 7-6 in an eight-homer slugfest.

Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young.

Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.

