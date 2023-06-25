Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and lightning will be the first of two waves of wet weather that rolls through the tri-state today.

After 4PM damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of any thunderstorms that form.

The risk for severe weather will last until 11PM.

Make sure to stay updated using the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Humid conditions continue in the beginning of next week with a slight dip of temperatures moving back into upper 70s. Chances for some more isolated pop-up thunderstorms on Monday, likely in the afternoon hours, with Tuesday seeing shower chances through the entire day. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Drier and milder air returns on Wednesday and continues Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

