UC Medical Center and Take-10 Cincinnati host CPR Education Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The UC Medical Center Emergency Department along with Take-10 Cincinnati hosted CPR Education Day Sunday to raise awareness about the importance of CPR training and equip hundreds of community members with life-saving skills.

“We are here to learn CPR; that’s the first thing we do....if we get citizens learning CPR out there we can get that life-saving skill it gives the professional responders time to respond, but the average response time in the city being about four to five minutes the chance to survive ability goes down greatly,” said UC Medical Center EMS Program Manager James Laidlaw

Laidlaw says that sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the U.S.

On average only 10 percent of victims survive, but survival rates jump to 40 percent when victims are treated with CPR and defibrillators.

“It’s very easy to learn CPR,” Laidlaw explains. “Don’t be afraid to do it the outcome is gonna be much better than the chance of survivability is null if they don’t know CPR they would improve the person’s chances.”

CPR Education Day addressed the critical need for more individuals to become trained in CPR, as timely intervention can significantly increase survival rates during cardiac emergencies. This day provides an opportunity for employees from the University of Cincinnati practice this vital life-saving technique.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.