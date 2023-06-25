UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was arrested by UK Police on Sunday morning.

He was charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of marijuana following the arrest.

The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.

Susan Lax with the UK Football program has stated that they are aware of the incident and will be “dealing with it internally.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.