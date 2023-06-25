UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township Police have confirmed that the 5-year-old girl who was missing Sunday afternoon was found.

Police also said that she is now safe at home.

“Thank you for getting the word out and helping to get her home,” a spokesperson from Colerain Police said.

