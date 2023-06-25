Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.(Colerain Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township Police have confirmed that the 5-year-old girl who was missing Sunday afternoon was found.

Police also said that she is now safe at home.

“Thank you for getting the word out and helping to get her home,” a spokesperson from Colerain Police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Police lights generic
Cincinnati man dead in wrong-way head-on I-275 crash
A tornado watch is in effect in these areas until 11 p.m.
First Alert Weather: Tri-State under tornado watch until 11 p.m.
Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Lt....
Shots fired at police cruiser in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, front right, hits a two-run double during the ninth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds’ late rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Atlanta Braves
Findlay Market celebrate Pride.
Findlay Market celebrates Pride
An autistic magician is giving back by teaching children and teenagers with neurodivergent and...
Autistic magician uses platform to teach children magic through interactive experience
A tornado watch is in effect in these areas until 11 p.m.
First Alert Weather: Tri-State under tornado watch until 11 p.m.