Winton Hills fire displaces 1 person Sunday

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, according to the fire chief.(KBTX)
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, according to the fire chief.(KBTX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A structure fire at a Winton Hills residence left one person displaced Sunday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Holland Drive shortly after 4:30 after receiving a call that a community playground area was on fire, District Fire Chief Gregory Martin said.

Firefighters discovered smoke coming from a two-story townhome near the playground and extinguished the fire, according to CFD.

The fire chief said that after a rapid search of the home, no victims were inside.

Additionally, the fire chief confirmed that the fire was contained within the home and did not spread to adjoining residences.

The Cincinnati Red Cross was notified to assist the woman who was displaced, according to CFD.

The fire department says the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

An initial investigation found that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit.

