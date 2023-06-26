1 person shot in Carthage, police say
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting broke out in the Carthage neighborhood early Monday morning, according to Cincinnati District 4 police.
Officers were dispatched around 2:08 a.m. to the area of Fairpark Avenue and W 72nd Street for a report of a person shot, police said.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police did not say what happened or why the shooting occurred.
