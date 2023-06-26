Contests
4 people, including teen, injured in OTR shooting, police say

Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old, in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday evening,...
Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old, in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday evening, Cincinnati police said.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clay Street, Lt. Cunningham said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds, Cunningham explained.

Police say one of the victims sustained serious injuries, but could not confirm who.

The two other victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, Cunningham said.

In addition, a 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, but did not need medical treatment, Cincinnati police said.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

