Bellevue renames Taylor Avenue ‘Taylor Swift Avenue’ ahead of concerts

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Bellevue is renaming Taylor Avenue “Taylor Swift Avenue” for this week by Mayor Charlie Cleves.

City officials will change the street signs to pink signs on Thursday and invite Swifties to start their nights in Bellevue before heading to the concerts less than two miles away from Paycor Stadium.

In Vue, the Shop Bellevue business association will be handing out commemorative postcards Friday and Saturday.

Other businesses will have Swiftie-inspired food, drinks, and specials.

Swifties can enjoy drinking out of the BED (Bellevue Entertainment District) cup on Fairfield Avenue sidewalks, crosswalks, and in participating Fairfield Avenue businesses.

