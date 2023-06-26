Cadet training program happening in Covington
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly graduated high school students are getting the chance to become cadets of the Covington Fire Department.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.