Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cadet training program happening in Covington

Cadet training program happening in Covington
Cadet training program happening in Covington
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly graduated high school students are getting the chance to become cadets of the Covington Fire Department.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

Newly graduated high school students are getting the chance to become cadets of the Covington Fire Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say
Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
Reds surge in MLB power rankings; Elly named NL Player of the Week
The City of Bellevue is renaming Taylor Avenue to Taylor Swift Avenue in honor of Taylor's...
Bellevue renames Taylor Avenue ‘Taylor Swift Avenue’ ahead of concerts
Christopher Halcomb, 43, drove more than 450 miles to a Sharonville hotel room where police...
Wisconsin man sentenced for attempting to rape Cincinnati girl and her mother
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say