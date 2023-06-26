Reds surge in MLB power rankings; Elly named NL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz has been named the National League Player of the Week.

De La Cruz, a borderline five-tool player with astronomical potential, a higher-than-expected upside due to his speed and budding fan appeal, earned the honor fewer than three weeks after his call-up from Louisville.

Similarly, fellow Cincinnati Reds rookie second baseman Matt McLain was named NL Player of the Week on May 30 in his second week in a Reds uniform.

De La Cruz hit .440 over the last week including six extra base hits. He had a 1.342 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs.

On Friday against the Braves, he became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since 1989.

Joey Votto after Friday’s game said of De La Cruz, “He’s not from this earth,” before adding the only appropriate comparison is a prime Mickey Mantle.

Meanwhile, the Reds, despite dropping two hard-fought games to end the series against Atlanta, surged in MLB.com’s power rankings. They come in at no. 8.

“The Reds made the biggest jump for the second straight week, moving up another seven spots to No. 8. They also jumped seven spots in last week’s rankings, going from No. 22 to No. 15,” wrote MLB.com’s Paul CAsella. “Cincinnati’s 12-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in a one-run loss against the NL-leading Braves. Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz is hitting .333 with three homers, eight stolen bases and a .989 OPS through his first 17 career games -- oh, and he hit for the cycle Friday against Atlanta.”

Elly De La Cruz has been named the NL Player of the Week!

