Cincinnati wins $2.2 million federal grant for major West Side thoroughfare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An influx in federal funds could pave the way of significant improvements to one of the West Side’s most important roads.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week awarded $2.275 million to the City of Cincinnati for the Westwood Northern Boulevard Corridor Study.

“This investment will allow the city to make real progress in improving all forms of transportation, which is key to making Cincinnati a place where people want to live and raise a family,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Cincinnati). “We have to keep the momentum going, and ensure our economic growth is real and will last. This will help.”

Westwood Northern in the city limits comprises 3.8 miles of four-lane, median-separated road passing through Westwood East Westwood, Millvale, North Fairmount and English Woods.

Much of the road is steep and winding, leading to high speeds, blind approaches and dangerous intersections. The sidewalks, where they exist, are narrow and directly abut the roadway. Car and pedestrian crashes are common and sometimes deadly.

In February, Cincinnati City Council authorized the city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering to apply for a USDOT grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

The money will allow Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering to study alternatives to the current design that would improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit-users with a focus on climate resiliency.

“We are absolutely thrilled to secure such a powerful project for residents of historically underinvested communities,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “By creating the groundwork for a safer, multi-modal Westwood Northern Boulevard, we are taking a major step forward to ensure all Cincinnatians are connected to the places where they live, work, and play. I want to extend our deep appreciation to the Department of Transportation, Congressman Landsman for his support, and everyone in our City who helped get this done.”

Public engagement on the project is expected to begin in the spring of next year. The project is expected to finish by the end of 2025. The city estimates the total final cost to be around $6.25 million.

DOTE is also studying improvements for Madison Road, Harrison Avenue, Glenway Avenue and Central Parkway.

The city built Westwood Northern Boulevard in the 1940s to provide direct access over the preexisting Hopple Street viaduct to Westwood, which was booming at the time.

The road forms the western portion of an east-west arterial that bridges Cincinnati’s uptown and inner-ring suburbs, including Clifton, Corryville and Avondale along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Walnut Hills, Evanston, Hyde Park, Oakley and Madisonville along Madison Road.

The RAISE grants (previously dubbed BUILD and TIGER grants and reauthorized in 2021 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill) are discretionary and highly competitive. The program distributes federal dollars to communities for road, rail, transit and port projects that have significant impacts and improve safety and equity.

The City of Bellevue also won more than $3 million in this RAISE grant funding round for the completion of the Riverfront Commons trail.

Cincinnati received $20 million in the 2022 RAISE funding round for “complete streets” improvements in the West End, Lower Price Hill and Queensgate.

