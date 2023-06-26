Community dedicates field at Doerman boys memorial

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Community members came out to a baseball field Sunday to honor the lives of three little boys who were killed earlier this month.

New Richmond Youth Sports President Kristin Bennett says people in the Clermont County community came together today to honor the three Doerman boys, Clayton, Chase, and Hunter, and to pay tribute to the first responders.

“The importance of today is to make the wishes of what the family wanted, which is to help get the memories of the boys Clayton, Hunter, and Chase out to not just the nation but to the world,” Bennett said.

Prayer and anecdotes are how they chose to honor them. Dwayne Kuhn was Clayton’s baseball coach.

“First year playing T-ball with Clayton, we out in the field, and I’m standing there next to him, and he’s playing in the dirt, and he’s throwing dirt around as kids often do, and I’m talking to him a little bit, saying ‘Pay attention I don’t want you to get hurt, to make sure you’re watching the game, and he turned to me and was like, ‘Hey coach, you want to come over to my house and watch the fireworks and go swimming this weekend?’ and that was the kind of kid he was.... he was a sweet, adorable kid who was everybody’s friend,” Kuhn remembers.

Bennett says the boys will live on forever, starting with this field.

“It’s important where we’re hosting it because that is the last field that Clayton played on, and that is the field that in the future will be dedicated to all three boys,” said Bennett.

The public is invited to join the family of the three Doerman brothers on June 26 at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este, according to their obituary at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebration of Life: 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Glen Este is located at 1034 Old State Route 74 in Batavia.

