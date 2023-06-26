Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows

Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in Cincinnati.(MGN Online / Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of Taylor Swift fans will be heading to Paycor Stadium Friday and Saturday nights for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Swifties can dance like they are 22 at Taylor Swift-themed festivities leading up to the concerts, including a Taylor Swift Trivia Night at Rhinegeist, Swiftie Friendship Bracelets at Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch, and Killer Queen Preconcert Party at The Banks.

But to avoid a nightmare dressed like a daydream this weekend, here is a list of everything you need to know ahead of the “Bad Blood” singer’s return to the Queen City.

Friday Night Parking

  • No advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium (Reds game at 5:10 p.m.)
  • Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.
  • 1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking sales.
  • 2:00 p.m. – UE Garage opened for UE parking pass holders only (no parking sales)

Saturday Night Parking

  • Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium are available here
  • CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders
  • 1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking pass holders only

Gates Opening

  • Gates will open on both nights at 4:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Swift VIP early entry will be at 3:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.
  • VIP1: It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package
  • VIP2: Karma Is My Boyfriend Package
  • Taylor Swift VIP entry at 4:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.
  • VIP3: I Remember It All Too Well Package
  • VIP4: …ready for it Package
  • VIP5: It’s A Love Story Package
  • Non-ticketed fans will not be permitted onto the Paycor Stadium plaza.

Family/Friend Drop Off and Pick Up

Family members and friends dropping off ticket holders are strongly encouraged to park and enjoy the festivities along The Banks until the show is over and take your family member/friend back home.

Alternate options include:

  • The south curb lane heading eastbound on Mehring Way between West Pete Rose Way and Central Ave.
  • The north curb lane on 2nd Street between Elm St. and Walnut St.

Rideshare

The dedicated Ride Share pick-up/drop-off lot will be Hilltop North, located west of Paycor Stadium, along Mehring Way (look for signage).

Mobile Tickets

Paycor Stadium officials are asking those attending the concerts to add their tickets to their mobile wallets ahead of the show for faster entry.

Clear Bag Policy

Here is a list of the approved bags to enter the stadium.  There will be lockers on-site available to rent for non-approved items/bags.

Prohibited Items

Some items include backpacks, camera bags, fanny packs, and binocular cases. Click here for a full list of prohibited items.

Cashless stadium

Paycor Stadium is 100% cashless. Swifties who need to convert cash onto a card can do so at any of the two kiosks in section 122 or 149.

WiFi

Swifties can connect to the FreeJungleWifi when you arrive at the stadium.

Merchandise

A merchandise shop will open on Thursday morning on Race Street, south of Freedom Way, next to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The shop will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Times are TBD. There will be several points of sale for merchandise inside Paycor Stadium for both shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say
Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

Latest News

Middletown police say they are investigating to determine if speeding is a factor in the crash.
Passenger dies following Middletown crash
Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old, in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday evening,...
4 people, including teen, injured in OTR shooting, police say
3 shot in Over-the-Rhine Sunday evening
Jovinno Oliver, 19, is accused of having sex with a female victim and then posting the videos...
Man accused of having sex with victim, then posting videos on Snapchat, court documents say