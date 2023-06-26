Contests
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say

Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, Hamilton police said.
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, Hamilton police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting occurred in Hamilton early Sunday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department incident report.

Officers responded to Dayton Street near Dayton Lane Pub around 2:40 a.m. for the report of a person shot inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Tracy Miller, 34, unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said.

Police say Miller was taken to Kettering Hospital in Hamilton and then to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers did not say if anyone was arrested.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hucke with the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 ext. 1250.

