Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer was assaulted by a woman at the scene of a quadruple shooting Sunday in Over-the-Rhine, according to an arrest report.

Three adults and a teen were shot in Over-the-Rhine Sunday, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the intersection of E. 13th Street and Clay Street, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds, Cunningham explained.

Police say one of the victims sustained serious injuries, but could not confirm who. The two other victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, Cunningham said.

In addition, a 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, but did not need medical treatment, Cincinnati police added.

One of the officers at the scene on Clay Street was approached by 63-year-old Ann Hill, the arrest report states.

Hill would not leave the scene despite being told to do so and her actions “hindered” the investigation, according to the report.

The 63-year-old “caused physical injury” to the officer, her arrest report mentions.

Video shows the moments the woman walked up to the officer and began throwing punches.

Unknown person assaults police officer at shooting scene

“The officers were, you can see from the video, were trying to communicate to the person of what was happening and they had a crime scene and all of a sudden this subject assaulted the officer,” Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils explained while watching the video.

Hill was handcuffed and taken away by other officers, the arrest report reads. The document shows she is charged with the following: misconduct at an emergency, assault, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

The investigation into Sunday’s quadruple shooting is ongoing.

