Passenger dies following Middletown crash

Middletown police say they are investigating to determine if speeding is a factor in the crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a passenger died following a June 23 crash.

The crash happened a few minutes before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Tytus Avenue and Mabelle Street, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The vehicle was going down Tytus Avenue when police say it hit a legally parked vehicle.

The unidentified driver and passenger in the moving vehicle were “severely” injured and taken to the Atrium Medical Center, police explained.

The passenger later died, according to Middletown police.

Police say they are investigating to determine if speeding is a factor in the crash.

