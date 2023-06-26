Police: 1 dead, another injured in Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot in Westwood on Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:50 p.m. to the 2700 block of Erlene Drive for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, the Cincinnati Fire Department found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Sgt. Frank Beavers with the Cincinnati Homicide Unit.

Sgt. Beavers says around that same time, a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound showed up to UC Medical Center by private vehicle.

The 19-year-old victim was later pronounced dead, Beavers said.

Cincinnati police are investigating the fatal shooting.

If anyone has information, call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

