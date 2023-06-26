Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: 1 dead, another injured in Westwood shooting

A 19-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is injured after a shooting broke out in Westwood on...
A 19-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is injured after a shooting broke out in Westwood on Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot in Westwood on Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:50 p.m. to the 2700 block of Erlene Drive for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, the Cincinnati Fire Department found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Sgt. Frank Beavers with the Cincinnati Homicide Unit.

Sgt. Beavers says around that same time, a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound showed up to UC Medical Center by private vehicle.

The 19-year-old victim was later pronounced dead, Beavers said.

Cincinnati police are investigating the fatal shooting.

If anyone has information, call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Forecast
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Doerman boys, first responders honored at memorial
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, front right, hits a two-run double during the ninth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds’ late rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Atlanta Braves
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm