Pop-up Chance This Afternoon

Clearer and warming up mid week
By Frank Marzullo and Oliver Moster
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sun might be peaking through the clouds as we move through the afternoon today, but there is a chance for some spotty pop-up showers after 4 pm through out most of the Tri-State. With a chance for those pop-ups, humidity is also expected to be on the higher side this afternoon, but will be dipping off through the week. The shower chances will continue through tonight.

Tuesday continues the cooling trend with highs moving in to the mid 70s and lows into the high 50s under cloudy skies. Rain clears out in the early morning hours and clouds decrease moving into the night.

The middle of the week brings back some warmer temperatures and clearer skies. Wednesday brings back the warming trend and moves back into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday sees some more chances for a pop-up similar to today, bringing back the humidity as well. Friday sees a fairly clear day, with higher humidity and temperatures into the upper 80′s.

Saturday and Sunday see chances for some isolated thunderstorms, mostly Saturday night going into Sunday morning. Temperatures start to dip off but still stay above the 80 degree mark as we move through the weekend.

