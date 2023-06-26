President Biden kicks off ‘Bidenomics’ push with high-speed internet investment

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is taking his economic message on the road this week, kicking off his messaging trip with an event at the White House Monday. Infrastructure was in the spotlight for Monday, specifically ramping up investments in high-speed internet around the country. The president announced $42 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be going to expand internet access for families and businesses in need of connectivity.

“These investments will help all Americans. We’re not going to leave anyone behind,” said President Biden.

Monday’s announcement is part of a broader effort to eventually erase the digital divide in the U.S. in hopes of getting every American up to speed. The event took place at the White House ahead of a week of travel for the president, who will tout his so-called ‘Bidenomics’ vision across the country as unemployment remains low and job numbers continue to grow.

“All told this is the strongest, fastest, economic growth in the world. In the world. Jobs are back,” said President Biden.

Meanwhile, 2024 GOP hopefuls on the campaign trail are vowing to undo his work.

“The U.S.A. is a mess. It’s a total mess. Our economy is crashing. Inflation is out of control,” said Donald Trump at an event in Michigan Sunday.

Inflation has been on the decline over the past year, but not yet to the levels the Biden administration would like.

Trump argues his tax cut policies bolstered the U.S. economy before the pandemic.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also criticized the president at a campaign event Friday in Washington, D.C., taking issue with the administration’s push toward clean energy.

“As president we will reverse Biden’s disastrous economic policies. We also need to unleash all of our domestic energy here in this country,” said DeSantis.

President Biden is scheduled to bring his economic message to Maryland, Chicago, and New York this week. Each of those trips will also include campaign events.

