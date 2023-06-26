Contests
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

