Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year’s congressional elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say
Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
This photo was taken Saturday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, police confirm

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
Sounders, a world record-breaking diving dog, is competing in San Diego to try and break his...
Dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition
An unknown person at the scene of the OTR shooting was caught on camera assaulting a police...
VIDEO: Unknown person hits Cincinnati officer
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say