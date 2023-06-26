Teenager accused of having sex with victim, then posting videos on Snapchat, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 19-year-old is accused of recording the victim having sex with him and then posting the videos on Snapchat, according to a Hamilton County Court affidavit.

Jovinno Oliver is charged with four counts of dissemination of image of another person stemming from the incident on April 13.

After Oliver was previously arrested for domestic violence and assault, he posted and shared four videos of the victim performing sexual acts with him on Snap Chat to all of his 1,199 followers to view, record, share, and screenshot, the affidavit said.

The affidavit says Oliver even commented on the videos and posted laughing emojis.

Court documents say that several of the victim’s friends told her about the incident after seeing the videos.

