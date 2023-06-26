Contests
Teenager accused of having sex with victim, then posting videos on Snapchat, court documents say

Jovinno Oliver, 19, is accused of having sex with a female victim and then posting the videos...
Jovinno Oliver, 19, is accused of having sex with a female victim and then posting the videos on Snapchat for his followers to share and post, court documents say.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 19-year-old is accused of recording the victim having sex with him and then posting the videos on Snapchat, according to a Hamilton County Court affidavit.

Jovinno Oliver is charged with four counts of dissemination of image of another person stemming from the incident on April 13.

After Oliver was previously arrested for domestic violence and assault, he posted and shared four videos of the victim performing sexual acts with him on Snap Chat to all of his 1,199 followers to view, record, share, and screenshot, the affidavit said.

The affidavit says Oliver even commented on the videos and posted laughing emojis.

Court documents say that several of the victim’s friends told her about the incident after seeing the videos.

