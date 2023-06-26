VIDEO: Unknown person hits Cincinnati officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An unknown individual was placed in handcuffs Sunday evening after they assaulted a Cincinnati police officer in Over-the-Rhine.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Clay Street as police investigated a triple shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Based on video footage, the person walked up to a female officer and began to hit her.

The officer was able to get the suspect on the ground and handcuff them with the assistance of three other police officers, according to video.

Moments later, an individual was walked off the premises by police in handcuffs.

It is unknown who the person is or what they were doing at the scene.

