Wisconsin man who attempted to rape Cincinnati girl, her mother sentenced

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend a minimum of 10 years after he tried to lure a child and her mother to a hotel room for sex.

WARNING: Some readers will find details in this story disturbing.

Christopher Halcomb, 43, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, walked into a Hamilton County courtroom Monday handcuffed and dressed in jail stripes for his sentencing.

In May, he pleaded guilty to charges, including the attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl and her mother back in July 2021, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Halcomb drove 450 miles from Wisconsin to commit the crime, authorities said.

Cincinnati Police Detective Mary Braun told FOX19 NOW that Halcomb met a woman from Cheviot online. As they continued to talk to each other, the man moved the conversation to see if he could have sex with her daughter.

The mother went to the police and the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit took over from there, Braun said.

RECI was able to lure the 43-year-old to a hotel in Sharonville, where they later arrested him.

“I was so thankful that it was us at the hotel and not actually a mom with a kid and I just was thinking, ‘If this wasn’t us, he would really have sex with this kid,” Detective Braun said.

Halcomb pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape and nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

In court Monday, his attorney said he’s accepted responsibility.

When given the chance to speak, he apologized.

“Just sorry for my actions,” Halcomb told the court. “I have a good heart ma’am.”

Judge Lisa Allen in turn called the circumstances of his crimes “terrible.”

She sentenced Halcomb to 10 to 14 years behind bars, which will be determined by his behavior. Halcomb will get credit for the nearly two years he has already served.

He will have to register as a tier-three sex offender for the rest of his life, the judge ordered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.