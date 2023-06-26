Woman accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in East Price Hill, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a pedestrian stemming from a February incident, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 12, Denise Williams, 40, was backing out of a parking space on Warsaw Avenue when she hit the pedestrian, 86-year-old Patricia Powers.

Powers died as a result of the incident, the complaint reads.

Williams is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

