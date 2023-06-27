Body camera video released in Franklin homicide case

Warning: Video contains graphic images.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Body camera video has been released in a Franklin homicide investigation.

The new video shows the moments Franklin police arrived at the 100 block of Boulder Drive on June 17 to find 23-year-old Katelyn Puckett shot inside an apartment.

The first officer to arrive spent nearly five minutes administering CPR before paramedics took over.

Puckett’s family members told police it was 26-year-old Elijah Thomas who killed their loved one.

“We were walking into my apartment,” a person is heard on the video telling police. “As soon as I unlocked my door, he came around the corner with a gun.”

Friends and family said Puckett was trying to get away from Thomas. They said she planned to get a protection order the next morning, but she never got the chance.

“She lives in Hamilton,” the person in the video explains further. “He stays at her apartment. He’s been sending threats all day, and he didn’t know where I lived. Somebody told him where I live, and I was keeping her here for the night to keep her safe.”

Nine hours after the shooting, Franklin police said they found and arrested Thomas.

