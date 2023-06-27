Car parts shortages has Greater Cincinnati drivers reeling: ‘I just feel hopeless’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Greater Cincinnati residents are having to wait months just for their car to be repaired due to widespread parts shortages.

Tashay Williams’ Honda CR-V makes one of those noises no car owner wants to hear, something between a clunk and a chortle.

“I hear the noise constantly, once I’m going over bumps, once I’m making a left turn,” Williams said. “It’s just... It’s scary.”

Williams says her car is a necessity. The mother of two relies on it to get groceries and transport her children.

She says she first heard the noise in February, so she took the car to a local Honda dealer, where she was told it was an issue with the car’s power steering rack, which requires a new part to fix.

Days passed, then weeks. Now, more than four months later, her car still hasn’t been fixed.

“I have to be very careful where I go,” she said. “If I go to the grocery store or if I go to the park, it feels like I have to be very careful, and it just feels like I’m putting all of our lives in jeopardy because I don’t know what is going to happen to this car at any time.”

The dealer confirmed to FOX19 by a prepared statement that parts shortages are impacting them.

“Jeff Wyler Superior Honda, like many dealerships throughout the United States, is still navigating supply chain volatility and complex challenges regarding the backorder of motor vehicle parts. The dealership is working with Honda on resolving this issue and satisfying each customer’s needs.”

Jim Collins has been in the auto body business for more than 50 years.

“I don’t care if it’s east side, west side, if it’s in Lawrenceburg, Northern Kentucky... everyone has the same problem, and it’s the supply chain,” Collins said.

Collins explains parts shortages that he used to see only for luxury imports are now widespread.

“The suppliers, they’re short help,” he said. “Everybody, every line of the food chain is lacking help, and that affects everybody.”

Collins says recently he has returned cars to his customers before they were fully repaired because the parts he needed hadn’t arrived.

“Probably every citizen sees more cars on the road now patched up with broken headlights and wired up bumpers,” he said. “So what we do is get the car driveable, safe until we get the parts.”

As Williams still waits, she says it’s hard to have hope that her car will be fixed anytime soon.

“I just feel very hopeless here. I’m just stuck. I don’t really know what to feel anymore, it’s just been months of hearing the same thing. I don’t have any feeling, honestly. It’s just been crazy.”

