City prepares for 2 sold-out Taylor Swift shows

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two big days coming up for Cincinnati.

Taylor Swift will play two sold-out concerts - on June 30 and July 1 - at Paycor Stadium.

More than 130,000 Swifties are expected downtown for the concerts.

The Reds and FC Cincinnati are also in town making for what could be one big traffic headache and more.

City leaders are discussing city-wide preparations for the concerts, including Mayor Aftab Pureval and representatives from the Cincinnati Police Department.

