Clear For the Middle of the Week

Storm chances return Thursday
By Frank Marzullo and Oliver Moster
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After some light showers this morning we should be clearing up and cooling down, hovering just under the 80s through most of the Tri-State under partly cloudy skies. Lows dip into the upper 50s for tonight.

The middle of the week brings back some warmer temperatures and clearer skies. Wednesday sees temperatures just back in the 80s with gathering clouds. Thursday sees a higher chance for a thunderstorms through the Tri-State mainly in the afternoon and will continue into the evening.

There is still some pop-up chances for showers through the day on Friday, with high humidity values and a high reaching 90 in some parts of the area. The weekend starts to see some isolated thunderstorms as well with a cold front expected on Saturday, kicking up storms and cooling down temperatures.

Sunday sees similar rain chances as Saturday with a drop back into the lower 80s and scattered showers expected. Lows hover around the low 60s going into Monday with the chance for isolated thunderstorms still sticking around the Tri-State. Humidity will also stay on the higher side through the weekend and the beginning of the week.

