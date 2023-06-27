Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave the middle of the river clear so barges can pass without a problem.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 120,000 people will attend Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts this weekend, but even some without a ticket will be near Paycor Stadium to listen.

Chief Petty Officer Michael Callinan says the Coast Guard is prepared for heavy traffic on the Ohio River Friday and Saturday for the Taylor Swift concerts.

“We don’t want any bad blood between the barges and the boaters,” jokes Callinan, “But we hope everyone has a great time.”

There are several posts in the Tay-Gate Cincinnati Facebook group discussing renting boats or renting a spot on a boat to listen to the concert outside. This has happened in other river cities like Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Callinan says boaters should go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave the middle of the river clear so barges can pass without a problem.

“Those barges are pushing hundreds of tons of materials,” explains Callinan, “They don’t have the maneuverability that a recreational boater has. And if that recreational boater is anchored they don’t have maneuverability either. So, we’re trying to avoid that. Be aware of your surroundings, have your lights on, have your life jackets on. Be prepared to move if you’re in the channel and there’s a ship coming down that channel.”

[Swiftinnati: Find everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts]

Callinan adds that other officers will be out patrolling to make sure everyone is boating safely.

If you don’t have enough life jackets for your passengers or lights on your boat after dark, those are violations that could get you in trouble.

If you’re heading to the Taylor Swift concert this weekend, show us your Eras Tour outfit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017

Latest News

Amanda Carter has spent countless hours carefully threading tiny beads and messages onto...
Swiftie makes hundreds of friendship bracelets for foster kids attending Taylor Swift concert
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties are coming: Cincinnati leaders unveil plan for big weekend
Cincinnati city leaders prepare for big Taylor Swift weekend
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Ohio photog offering free professional photoshoots for fans at Taylor Swift concert