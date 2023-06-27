Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 120,000 people will attend Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts this weekend, but even some without a ticket will be near Paycor Stadium to listen.

Chief Petty Officer Michael Callinan says the Coast Guard is prepared for heavy traffic on the Ohio River Friday and Saturday for the Taylor Swift concerts.

“We don’t want any bad blood between the barges and the boaters,” jokes Callinan, “But we hope everyone has a great time.”

There are several posts in the Tay-Gate Cincinnati Facebook group discussing renting boats or renting a spot on a boat to listen to the concert outside. This has happened in other river cities like Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Callinan says boaters should go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave the middle of the river clear so barges can pass without a problem.

“Those barges are pushing hundreds of tons of materials,” explains Callinan, “They don’t have the maneuverability that a recreational boater has. And if that recreational boater is anchored they don’t have maneuverability either. So, we’re trying to avoid that. Be aware of your surroundings, have your lights on, have your life jackets on. Be prepared to move if you’re in the channel and there’s a ship coming down that channel.”

[Swiftinnati: Find everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts]

Callinan adds that other officers will be out patrolling to make sure everyone is boating safely.

If you don’t have enough life jackets for your passengers or lights on your boat after dark, those are violations that could get you in trouble.

If you’re heading to the Taylor Swift concert this weekend, show us your Eras Tour outfit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.