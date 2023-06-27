Middletown school staff member dies in Puerto Rico

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Middletown City Schools staff member was shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend while visiting family, according to Telemundo 52.

The school district announced the passing of 31-year-old Nitza Valderrama, who worked as a bilingual specialist at Rosa Parks Elementary, on Monday afternoon.

Investigators told reporters in Puerto Rico that Valderrama was murdered by her ex-partner Amnerie Manzano Diaz.

According to Telemundo 52, Diaz allegedly drove to the police station and confessed to the murder.

Diaz is now facing murder, femicide and weapon charges, the station reported.

A judge set her bond at $400,000, reports say.

As the district mourns the loss of the 31-year-old, Middletown City School officials say they have grief counselors available for staff, students and families.

