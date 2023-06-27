Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Middletown school staff member dies in Puerto Rico

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Middletown City Schools staff member was shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend while visiting family, according to Telemundo 52.

The school district announced the passing of 31-year-old Nitza Valderrama, who worked as a bilingual specialist at Rosa Parks Elementary, on Monday afternoon.

Investigators told reporters in Puerto Rico that Valderrama was murdered by her ex-partner Amnerie Manzano Diaz.

According to Telemundo 52, Diaz allegedly drove to the police station and confessed to the murder.

Diaz is now facing murder, femicide and weapon charges, the station reported.

A judge set her bond at $400,000, reports say.

As the district mourns the loss of the 31-year-old, Middletown City School officials say they have grief counselors available for staff, students and families.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
An unknown person at the scene of the OTR shooting was caught on camera assaulting a police...
VIDEO: Unknown person hits Cincinnati officer

Latest News

Middletown Elementary School staff member killed in Puerto Rico
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Ohio photog offering free professional photoshoots for fans at Taylor Swift concert
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign from WVU after DUI arrest, reports say
First Alert Forecast Update