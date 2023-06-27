Contests
Mother seeks justice in son’s killing in Westwood

Rebecca says that hours after her son was shot, she got the call no parent should ever hear.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is calling for justice and an end to gun violence after her son was shot and killed in Westwood.

Emmanuel Hayes, 19, died around 5 p.m. on June 25 near Erlene Drive, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Rebecca Hayes, says her son graduated in May from DePaul Cristo Rey High School, where he was not only a standout student but a standout young man.

“My hands won’t stop shaking,” said Rebecca when talking about Emmanuel’s death.

Cincinnati police say Emmanuel and an 18-year-old were shot near the intersection of Erlene Drive and Queen City Avenue.

Emmanuel was taken to the hospital but died there from his injuries. Police have not released an updated condition of the 18-year-old.

“I was at home being a mother,” recalls Rebecca. “I was here with my baby about to get her ready for bed.”

Rebecca says that hours after her son was shot, she got the call no parent should ever hear.

“They told me he was in the hospital, and they told me my baby was already dead,” Rebecca explains.

Emmanuel’s mother says her tears stem from frustration about how little she knows about her son’s death.

“I didn’t get any details,” Rebecca claims. “I got a phone call stating that I needed to go to the hospital. When I got there, they took me into a room and made me sit there until the doctor told me he was dead, and he wasn’t even there.”

Emmanuel’s mother says, initially, she was confused to hear her son was killed because she couldn’t imagine anyone having an issue with her son.

“This **** is not ok,” Rebecca says. “My son won’t be in the streets. He doesn’t stand on no ******* corners. He went to work, and he went to school. This is not fair.”

Rebecca says she wants his killer or killers to turn themselves over to the police.

“My baby was a great person,” Rebecca says. “Y’all took a good soul from me. He didn’t deserve this.”

Call CrimeStoppers if you have information on the June 25 shooting that killed Emmanuel.

