Pickleball injuries may cost Americans $400 million this year

Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. appears to be causing millions of dollars in healthcare bills.

UBS analysts said pickleball accounts for about $377 million, which is about 5 to 10% of unexpected medical costs.

One reason for this is that seniors tend to play it. A 2021 study shows seniors account for the vast majority of related ER visits.

Common injuries include sprains, strains, and fractures.

UBS estimates the number of people who play pickleball could reach 22 million this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

