Springfield Township police asking for help to pay K-9 officers’ medical bills
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Springfield Township are asking for help to pay the medical bills of one of their K-9 officers.
The department says Brodie has been diagnosed with a spinal disease.
He still needs some tests that will cost thousands of dollars and that doesn’t even include the price of surgery.
Springfield Township police say their K-9 officer program is funded entirely by donations.
If you want to pitch in, you can go to their Facebook page to find the GoFundMe link.
