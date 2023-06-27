Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Springfield Township police asking for help to pay K-9 officers’ medical bills

Springfield Township police are asking for help to pay the medical bills for their K-9 officer...
Springfield Township police are asking for help to pay the medical bills for their K-9 officer Brodie. Police say their K-9 officer program is funded entirely by donations.(Springfield Township Police Department Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Springfield Township are asking for help to pay the medical bills of one of their K-9 officers.

The department says Brodie has been diagnosed with a spinal disease.

He still needs some tests that will cost thousands of dollars and that doesn’t even include the price of surgery.

Springfield Township police say their K-9 officer program is funded entirely by donations.

If you want to pitch in, you can go to their Facebook page to find the GoFundMe link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017

Latest News

There is a new sophisticated identity theft scheme involving stolen personal information,...
Identity theft scheme uses personal info to gain access to BMV accounts
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties are coming: Cincinnati leaders unveil plan for big weekend
Cincinnati city leaders prepare for big Taylor Swift weekend
Clear for the middle of the week