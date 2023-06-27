Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat

The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat. The case could make it harder for prosecutors to convict certain people who threaten elected officials, including the president.

The high court ruled in a case that involves a man who was sentenced to more than four years in prison in Colorado for sending threatening Facebook messages. The man’s lawyers had argued that he suffers from mental illness and never intended his messages to be threatening.

Officials said that violent threats against public officials have increased in recent years. The internet and social media generally have expanded the number and kind of threats including online harassment, intimidation and stalking.

The question for the court was whether prosecutors must show that a person being prosecuted for making a threat knew their behavior was threatening or whether prosecutors just have to prove that a reasonable person would see it as threatening.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a majority of the court that prosecutors have to show that “the defendant had some subjective understanding of the threatening nature of his statements.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
An unknown person at the scene of the OTR shooting was caught on camera assaulting a police...
VIDEO: Unknown person hits Cincinnati officer

Latest News

The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens
Cincinnati city leaders prepare for big Taylor Swift weekend
Clear for the middle of the week
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb