Suspect arrested after man found shot to death near Hamilton bar

The victim was found shot inside a vehicle.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Video from prior coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old is under arrest in connection with a shooting on Sunday that left a man dead in Hamilton, police say.

Officers responded to Dayton Street near Dayton Lane Pub around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot inside a vehicle. They found 34-year-old Tracy Miller with a gunshot wound and unconscious. He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamilton police on Tuesday arrested Ramello Devonte Matthews, of Hamilton, on a murder charge.

Matthews will be arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Detective Aaron Hucke with the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 (ext. 1250) if you have any information.

