Swiftie makes hundreds of friendship bracelets for foster kids attending Taylor Swift concert

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A self-proclaimed Swiftie is using her self-made friendship bracelet factory to give foster kids the full Taylor Swift experience this weekend.

For Swift fans, seeing her perform is more than just going to a concert; it’s about coming together with fellow Swifties.

One way fans show love for one another is by exchanging handmade friendship bracelets.

Amanda Carter has spent countless hours carefully threading tiny beads and messages onto elastic string ahead of Swift’s June 30 and July 1 shows in Cincinnati.

“You would be surprised at actually how long it takes to make one,” says Carter.

The time-consuming task is worth it, she says, especially when you consider whose wrist the bracelets are going to end up on this weekend.

Carter works for Hamilton County and was on hand a few weeks ago when the Beyond Your Imagination initiative was first announced. The program gives foster kids in the community access to experiences like sporting events, museums, and even the sold-out Swift concert.

Carter says as a former foster kid herself, the initiative spoke to her, and she wanted to do whatever she could to make sure the kids get the full experience this weekend.

“I rallied up some friends,” explains Carter. “I said, “Hey, I think some foster kids are going to get to go. When we’re making our foster bracelets, would you guys mind helping me make some for them? And they’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, let’s do it.”

The idea took off.

After posting to social media, Carter says she received donations from all over the United States.

As of Tuesday, Carter has made more than 550 bracelets and put them into bags with Era’s buttons and heart-shaped sunglasses for the more than 100 foster kids to pick up when they arrive for the concert.

“We made little cards just to explain why we were giving them friendship bracelets,” Carter says.

The cards explain that it is okay for the foster kids to talk with other Swifties and trade the bracelets if they want, Carter says.

This project is bigger than bracelets or even a concert. It represents the Swiftie community and the sense of togetherness and belonging that Carter hopes the kids take with them.

“The message underlying it is everything is going to be okay,” Carter explains. “So, I think that’s what could resonate very powerfully with the foster kids.”

