Taylor Swift, Reds & FC Cincinnati to play the same weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday and Saturday are going to be two big days for the Queen City as Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” comes to Cincinnati during a weekend of sports.

Taylor Swift will play two sold-out concerts at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval proclaimed June 30 as Taylor Swift Day.

As the big weekend approaches, Cincinnati officials and stadium operations teams begin to prepare to host over 120,000 Swifties and thousands of sports fans.

“The Banks are designed exactly for these opportunities and we can’t wait to welcome Taylor Swift and the San Diego Padres to The Banks on the same weekend,” Pureval said during a press conference.

According to the President and CEO of Cincy Tourism Julie Calvert, the estimated consumer spending total is $92 million with $48 million left for new spending.

“The Taylor Swift: Eras Tour in Cincinnati puts us on the national stage as we are the only city in all of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky to host this incredible event,” Calvert said. “Our Downtown hotels are sold out and have been for months now, and our restaurants are ready to serve thousands of fans to enjoy the Taylor Swift concert.”

Heavy traffic, including street closures and congestion, is anticipated as thousands of people make plans to come into the Downtown area of Cincinnati.

“This is probably one of the biggest weekends in Cincinnati that I’ve seen in my career,” Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

“Taygate” at The Banks

A Taylor Swift-themed party, known as “Taygate,” will be held at The Banks on Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Swifties and Reds fans can enjoy the extra food truck and seating set-up, charging stations and Eras Tour activities.

In addition, the official Eras Tour merchandise trailer will open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Race Street.

The trailer will reopen Friday and Saturday at noon.

Traffic & safety

Cincinnati police and other agencies will be on high alert during the two sporting events and the concert.

Mayor Pureval says officers will be paid overtime and that the city is expanding its patrols.

As for transportation, the city has come out with a list of ways people can avoid a major traffic headache:

Second Street Sidewalk - south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from noon until 1 a.m.

Elm Street- closed south of Second Street from noon until 1 a.m.

Freedom Way - closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from noon until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre-party)

Race Street- closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Rosa Parks Street - closed south of Second Street from noon until 1 a.m.

Marian Spencer Way - closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way - closed south of Second Street after the start of the game

Whether people are traveling by bus or Uber, here are some reminders the city has provided:

TANK will be implementing the Transit Center

Uber/Lyft drop-offs and pickups will be done through the paved rideshare lot on the north side of Mehring Way.

Person pickups and drop-offs will urse the north curb lane of Second Street from Elm to Walnut Streets. They can also use the south curb lane of Mehring Way from Central Avenue to Gest Street. This is not meant for Ubers/Lyfts or parking.

The concert will have multiple exits, handled similarly to a Bengals game, and will be put in place by 10 p.m.:

Central Avenue - Southbound closed south of 7th Street

Third Street - Eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Walnut Street - Closed south of 3rd Street

Gest Street - Southbound closed south of 3rd Street

Tips for the concert, Cincinnati games

Prior to arriving Downtown, add your ticket to your mobile wallet.

Give yourself enough time (roughly 1-2 hours) to get to Downtown/The Banks to avoid traffic, whether you are going to the games or the concert. The concert gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gracie Abrams is expected to go on around 6:30 p.m., followed by MUNA and then Taylor Swift. The concert will end around 11:15 p.m. The Reds game against the San Diego Padres will start at 5:10 p.m. on Friday. FC Cincinnati will play the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Create a safety plan if you are going with someone or a group.

It is encouraged for those picking up/dropping off to hang out at The Banks while events are happening.

After the events, walk a few blocks out of The Banks and Downtown to schedule a rideshare.

For more information regarding The Eras Tour, visit the Bengals website here.

Submit your Swiftie pictures to FOX19 with this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.