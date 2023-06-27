Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Teacher forced student to eat his own vomit, documents say

A teacher at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind., was caught on video making a child...
A teacher at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind., was caught on video making a child eats his own vomit with a spoon, according to documents.(Source: WRTV/CNN)
By WRTV staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) - One Indiana teacher has voluntarily surrendered her teaching license after being caught on video forcing a child to eat his own vomit.

It allegedly happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg.

Police were first contacted in April about a report that a student had been mistreated during lunch.

Surveillance video of the February incident was found through a search warrant.

According to documents, video shows an instructor handing the 7-year-old boy a spoon and ordering him to eat some of his own vomit off a tray.

He does. Then he is told to clean it up.

Five staff members have been charged with neglect of a dependent or failure to report. Only two of them were licensed teachers.

The Department of Education has filed a complaint to revoke the license of the second teacher involved.

The other employees were either fired or resigned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Man dies after shooting near Hamilton bar, police say
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
Springfield Township police are asking for help to pay the medical bills for their K-9 officer...
Springfield Township police asking for help to pay K-9 officers’ medical bills
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says