Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County woman walked free Monday six years after she was convicted of murdering her father.

Mariah Ponder was released from the Department of Youth Services on the same day she turned 21.

Mariah shot and killed her 71-year-old father, James Ponder Sr., in the bedroom of their Hamilton home in February 2017, according to court records. She was 15 at the time.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser described it as a sad case and said the circumstances were appropriate for Mariah’s release.

James Ponder Jr., Mariah’s half-brother, says her release makes his family nervous. He says he still doesn’t know what happened that day, adding the father they shared was “nothing but kind” to Mariah and was her best friend.

“She shot her dad point blank, looking at his face. It’s not a lot of time for that,” James Jr. said. “She got the best of him, and she took that from the rest of us.”

Mariah was sentenced to six years in a juvenile facility after she pleaded “true” to murder. Officials says she was prosecuted as a serious youthful offender.

She was released on her 21st birthday because she did not get in any trouble during her sentence. If she had, she could have spent several more years in an adult facility.

“I feel like she’s celebrating today because she got out of jail without any kind of community control or probation or anything, and it’s not a day of celebration for us,” James Jr. said.

James Jr. says he was disappointed by the initial sentence. He says he visited her while she was in custody, where she showed no remorse, and that her release gives him anxiety.

“I could run into her at the mall. I could run into her in a store,” he said.

James Jr. wants his father to be remembered as a loving father. He says he frequently uses his dad’s tools, which serves as a reminder of just that.

“It makes me think of him all day, every day,” he said.

