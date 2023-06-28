Contests
1 dead after Sharonville motorcycle crash

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sharonville.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Lebanon Road, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

Police have not released further information on the crash.

