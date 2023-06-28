Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.(Gray News, file image)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, communications manager Scott Erland told WVLT Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said.

YWCA spokespersons also said that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death near Hamilton bar
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties are coming: Cincinnati leaders unveil plan for big weekend

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
He was sentenced to two life terms in the deaths and an additional 123 to 380 years on 19...
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
1 dead after Sharonville motorcycle crash
'Miracle' twins born at 22 weeks finally head home from hospital