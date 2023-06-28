Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a 25-year-old woman slain earlier this year says this is the second death of a loved from domestic violence they’ve endured.

Dustin Lykins, 27, faces charges including murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Lynn Adams, on Feb. 11.

Police found Lykins dead on the front balcony of a home on Flemming Avenue, police say.

Connie Kennedy, Adams’ mother, says she still cries every day.

“I dropped to my knees... about fainted,” Kennedy recalled of hearing news of her daughter’s death. “I mean, bursting out with tears. I couldn’t believe it was true.”

U.S. Marshals arrested Lykins last week following his indictment on two counts of felonious assault and one count of murder.

Kennedy says she had sleepless nights prior to Lykins’ arrest, fearing an encounter.

“My family and I just have had a lot of anxiety with him being out on the street,” she said. “We knew from the beginning, like, he had something to do with it.”

Rhianna King says Adams’ death didn’t fully sink in until police arrested and charged Lykins. She says she’ll miss Adams’ laugh and wants people to know the young mother was a ray of sunshine.

“She just always made sure to reassure you, like, ‘You’re doing good, I’m so proud of you,’” King said.

Kennedy says the family knows the pain of domestic violence all too well. She says her sister, Rhianna’s grandmother, Linda Roe, was also shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2003.

“I mean, we did everything to gether,” Kennedy said. “Everybody thought we was twins. You couldn’t tear us apart.”

King says both Adams’ and Roe’s partners abused them before their murders.

Lykins is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $1 million bond.

